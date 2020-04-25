Jamie Edlin: Homegrown in St. Louis, planted in Santa Rita Hills

“It was nothing that I was looking for,“ insisted David. “But there’s high demand for good food in Manhattan Beach and I couldn’t resist. Both restaurants have been successful from the start and a lot of fun. It’s a community, not unlike the kind of community that exists in the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Enter COVID-19.

David shuttered his four restaurants, and he and Gale retreated to their Lompoc farmhouse where they started boxing up vegetables and cooking meals to share with their neighbors, just as small-scale farmers are doing everywhere. But as the pandemic carries on without any promise of an end, David has now returned to one of his kitchens in Manhattan Beach to prepare comfort foods for curbside pickup. Farming and cooking may be a passion, but the restaurant business is…business after all.

“Coming out of this crisis, my schedule is going to be different,” David explained. “I’m going to curtail my hours at the restaurants and enjoy life a little more. The pandemic has been an eyeopener. I’ve been going full speed for a long time and that needs to change. But not quite yet. We’re a family-run operation with four restaurants to maintain and fields of crops that require attention. We’re back to business however possible for now.”

Jamie Edlin heads Hollywood & Wine, a marketing communications agency geared to the wine and hospitality industries. She serves on the Advisory Board of Woodbury University’s School of Media, Culture & Design and is the recipient of the 2019 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Award in Media & Communications. Jamie can be reached at Jamie@HollywoodandWine.net