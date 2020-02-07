Hoop houses, homeless deaths facing Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

Working with the Agricultural Advisory Committee, the department developed the “Guide for Applying Streams and Creeks Setbacks to Exempt Hoop Structures and Shade Structures,” a condensed version of the code and criteria to help farmers determine what, if any, setback is required on their land.

The staff is asking the board to receive and file the guide and determine that the Hoop Structures Program Environmental Impact Report and its revisions are adequate and no further environmental review is required.

Homeless deaths

Supervisors also are scheduled to receive the seventh report from the Homeless Death Review Team that will provide the demographics of the 41 people identified as homeless who died in the county in 2018.

That number dropped slightly from the 44 who died in 2016 and 2017 but still higher than the 40 in 2015 and the 32 in 2014, but the numbers counted in the later years are considered more accurate due to improved data collection methods.

Of the 41 who died, 76% were men, and 66% were white and 24% were Hispanic and Latino. The average age was 58, with 57 the average age for the men and 61 the average age for the women.