Hoop houses, homeless deaths facing Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

A guide to help farmers determine if they need to apply a creek setback to hoop structures will be presented to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when it meets Tuesday in Santa Maria.
Supervisors also are scheduled to receive a report on homeless deaths from the county’s review team and to consider allocating $28.1 million in settlement funds to reimburse the county for costs incurred by the Thomas fire and the 1.9 Debris Flow.
Ten months ago, the board adopted a Land Use Development Code amendment that allows the use of hoop or shade structures, also known as crop protection structures, on lands zoned Agriculture 1 and 2 without a county permit.
However, the code also specifies the structures must be set back from the top of the stream or creek bank or the edge of riparian vegetation, whichever provides greater protection by 50 feet in urban, inner rural and existing developed rural neighborhood areas and 100 feet in rural areas.
The goal of the setback requirement is to protect riparian habitats and, subsequently, the wildlife they support.
With structures exempt from permit requirements, it’s up to the land owner to be sure the structures meet the development code requirements, so the board directed the Planning and Development Department to come up with criteria for which waterways qualify as streams or creeks meeting the setback requirements.
Working with the Agricultural Advisory Committee, the department developed the “Guide for Applying Streams and Creeks Setbacks to Exempt Hoop Structures and Shade Structures,” a condensed version of the code and criteria to help farmers determine what, if any, setback is required on their land.
The staff is asking the board to receive and file the guide and determine that the Hoop Structures Program Environmental Impact Report and its revisions are adequate and no further environmental review is required.
Homeless deaths
Supervisors also are scheduled to receive the seventh report from the Homeless Death Review Team that will provide the demographics of the 41 people identified as homeless who died in the county in 2018.
That number dropped slightly from the 44 who died in 2016 and 2017 but still higher than the 40 in 2015 and the 32 in 2014, but the numbers counted in the later years are considered more accurate due to improved data collection methods.
Of the 41 who died, 76% were men, and 66% were white and 24% were Hispanic and Latino. The average age was 58, with 57 the average age for the men and 61 the average age for the women.
According to the report, the majority of the deaths ؙ— 73% — occurred in the South Coast area, followed by the North County with 20% and the central area with 7%.
The majority, or 63%, died of natural causes, with 22% suffering accidents and the remaining 15% succumbing to homicide, suicide or undetermined causes, the report says.
However, the team spent six months reviewing the data to take a deeper dive into such statistics as the more specific causes of death, the percentages based on seasons, whether they occurred indoors or outdoors and what percentage had used available social services and how many times.
Edison settlement funds
The board also will be asked to approve staff-recommended allocations of $28.1 million received in a settlement of the county lawsuit against Southern California Edison for partial reimbursement of costs incurred by responding to the Thomas fire and subsequent 1/9 Debris Flow as well as recovery efforts following the twin disasters.
Officials estimate that, in all, the response and recovery efforts cost county agencies a total of $94 million.
Staff is recommending that just under $8 million be allocated to the General Fund, with another $10.1 million going to the Public Works Department Transportation Fund and $2 million to Public Works’ Flood Control District.
In addition, staff is recommending that $3 million be set aside for General Fund costs that might be disallowed by any future Office of Inspector General audits and $5 million be set aside to pay for litigation defense against Edison.