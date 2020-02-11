Hoop house setback guide not discussed by Santa Barbara County supervisors

A guide to help farmers determine if a setback would be needed for hoop houses placed near creeks on their lands was not discussed as planned Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

At the start of the morning meeting in Santa Maria, supervisors heard the Planning and Development Department had asked to have the discussion pulled from the agenda, with no specific date set to bring it back to the board.

Under a County Code ordinance approved last year, hoop, shade or crop protection structures on agriculturally zoned land are exempt from permit requirements, although setbacks from riparian areas are specified to protect riparian habitat and the wildlife it supports.

But it’s up to the farmers to determine whether creeks and other waterways on their land qualify as riparian habitat and whether a setback is required.

The “Guide for Applying Streams and Creeks Setbacks to Exempt Hoop Structures and Shade Structures” was developed to help farmers make that determination

“Given the fact that some farmers are operating completely in the dark, is it possible to get a presentation [about the guide]?” asked 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.