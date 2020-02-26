Home on the range: Sixth-generation Santa Ynez Valley rancher, high schooler Lilly Masopust vows to protect rangelands

Extra info California's annual rangelands span approximately 10 million acres. To learn more about the Society of Range Management, visit https://rangelands.org/

"For ranchers to be able to use it would be great," said Masopust. "We're now looking for a company to mass-produce it."

Gleaned from her fellow peers' presentations, Masopust also learned that the only way to help preserve California's rangelands is to grow awareness around environmental impacts of urbanization.

"I learned about the different problems we face," she continued. "It's getting hotter and hotter here in California, and it's becoming more difficult to run our ranches."

Masopust suggests that the use of specialized grazing – allowing for animals to work the land – on a regular basis over machinery to clear brush could help to prevent fires, and further champion clean air efforts.

"That way when fires hit, and they will, they won't be as destructive," she added.

