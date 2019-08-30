Because the weather and wildfires have had major impacts on the livestock industry, the University of California and the USDA Agricultural Research Service will conduct a Central Coast Rangeland Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the UC Cooperative Extension Auditorium, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, in San Luis Obispo.
The workshop will cover forage production and nutrient content during the last 20 years and include talks on prescribed fires and other range restoration techniques like composting, said Royce Larsen, area natural resource and watershed adviser for UC Cooperative Extension.
Larson and fellow area adviser Matthew Shapero will be among the speakers along with plant research geneticists Kevin Jensen and Blair Waldron, visiting from the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Logan, Utah, who will discuss potential new fire-resistant plant materials that can be seeded for fire breaks in strategic locations on rangelands.
These new plant materials may also be used for improved forage for livestock and wildlife, Larsen said.
The workshop, open to ranchers, land managers, agents, academics and anyone else interested in learning more about rangelands, is free, but those planning to attend are asked to register in advance online at https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=28186.
Details about the workshop are available at https://ucanr.edu/sites/SLO/files/309705.pdf.
For more information, contact Hiromi Peck at 805-781-5940 or hpeck@ucanr.edu.