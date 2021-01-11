Free ag education project launching in Santa Barbara County

A project that’s been successful in encouraging children to eat more healthy foods in Ventura County is being launched in Santa Barbara County, and a Lompoc school became the first to sign up for the free program.

The Santa Barbara County Child Wellness Initiative from Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, or SEEAG, hopes to inspire children to eat healthy by adding locally grown fruits and vegetables to their diet, a spokeswoman for the organization said.

SEEAG has organized the Santa Barbara County Farm Day, when dozens of farms open their doors to the public, and now hopes to reach 1,000 schoolchildren, including low-income, Title 1 students, in 2021 through the wellness initiative, the spokeswoman said.

Crestview Elementary School in Lompoc was the first school to sign up for the new Santa Barbara County program, she said.

In live, one-hour online presentations, third graders will learn about the nutrients and health benefits of such Santa Barbara County specialty crops as strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, lettuce and avocados, with a different crop highlighted each month.