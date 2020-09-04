'For the ease of accounting': Wine assessment proposal returned to 1% for auditing purposes

After failing to get approval from the Board of Supervisors to move forward with a regional 1.5% wine assessment on all tasting room sales, the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association will return to its previously proposed 1% assessment on all California direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales that was considered in March.

Originally referred to as the Wine BID and later renamed the "Santa Barbara County Wine Preserve," the assessment is projected to boost the local wine economy by more than $1 million annually as the money it raises pays for extensive marketing and advocacy efforts.

Vintners CEO Alison Laslett explained in a recent email update to county vintners that the Aug. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting resulted in a request to produce a more auditable fee structure opposed to the self-reporting called for in the 1.5% assessment structure.

"We knew it was harder to calculate; we knew it would take longer to figure out; and we knew that the Board of Supervisors might ask us to design a structure that is easier to audit," Laslett said. "This is nothing we had not been saying ourselves, or that people have not been aware of."

It was determined that reverting back to the 1% structure would be easier to audit against sales tax records.