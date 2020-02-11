Flavors of Santa Barbara County, Farm Day events scheduled

Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture have set Sunday, Aug. 2, for Flavors of Santa Barbara County, a culinary and wine event to raise funds for the organization’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.

Flavors of Santa Barbara County from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day will feature five local chefs highlighting the bounty of the county with wine and live music at Presqu’ile Winery at 5391 Presquile Drive, off East Clark Avenue, in Santa Maria

Tickets at $30 for food only — wine will be sold by the glass — are scheduled to go on sale in May.

Funds raised by the event will benefit SEEAG and Farm Day, when 12 agricultural locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public to visit for tours and other activities, including food and beverage sampling at some locations.

The event is free, and participants can pick the locations and order of their visits.

For more information about both events, visit www.santabarbaracountyfarmday.com/.

