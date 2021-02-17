Firestone Walker Brewing Co. is commemorating its 25th anniversary by paying homage to the Double Barrel Ale (DBA), the brewery's first beer that started it all.

The British-style pale ale, which will be recast with a new heritage look that draws from the original design, will roll out to California markets this month, the brewery recently announced.

Owners and brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in early 1996 launched their humble pursuit of the perfect beer after acquiring a secondhand brewhouse from a junkyard in Los Angeles.

They initially worked on the back forty of the family vineyard in a converted shed from which the Double Barrel Ale (DBA) was produced. Since that day, the pair have continued to brew the company's staple product.

Owners and brothers-in-law Adam Firestone, left, and David Walker in early 1996 launched their humble pursuit of the perfect beer.

Over the years, Firestone and Walker have adopted sustainability initiatives that this year resulted in the launching of the brewery’s new 9.7-acre solar array, considered to be one of the largest on-site solar arrays in the craft beer industry, according to a brewery spokesman.

"California’s Central Coast has been our home for a few generations — we have an affection for this place and feel an obligation to treat it as well as we possibly can," Walker said. “Solar power gives us another reason to smile.”

The array, located at its Paso Robles headquarters, ensures that the majority of Firestone Walker’s beer is brewed with Central Coast sunshine, the spokesman said, noting that major sustainability efforts will offset more than 3,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equal to the carbon sequestered by 4,220 acres of mature forestland.

“Even after 25 years, we still believe that we can build a brewery of the future,” Firestone said.

To view Firestone Walker's 25th anniversary oral history video series, go to FirestoneBeer.com/stories.

Firestone Walker also has released a new short film highlighting its sustainability initiatives under the banner of Brewing for Tomorrow, which can be viewed at FirestoneBeer.com/brewing-for-tomorrow.

