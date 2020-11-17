Fess Parker Family estate vineyard achieves sustainability certification

The Fess Parker family recently announced that its estate vineyard, Rodney’s, has been recognized by third-party certifier Sustainability in Practice for meeting rigorous standards of environmental protection and preservation.

“As a family-owned-and-operated business, good stewardship of our natural resources is embedded in everything we do,” said owner Eli Parker, noting that the family’s Epiphany label, which sources much of the fruit for its wines from Rodney’s Vineyard, also is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“When we launched Epiphany 20 years ago, it was a celebration of the grapes from our family estate — Rhone varietals that thrived in the microclimate of Foxen Canyon, so becoming SIP Certified feels like a great way to honor our original vision,” he said.

The certification addresses the "3 P’s of sustainability" — People, Planet, Prosperity, according to SIP's practices. The rigorous certification process ensures that both natural and human resources are protected through meeting measurable standards addressing habitat, water, energy, soil, recycling, air quality, packaging, pest management, social equity and business management.

The multiyear certification initiative was led by winery president Tim Snider, head winemaker at Blair Fox and associate winemaker Tyler Eck who, with their winemaking team and Coastal Vineyard Care, pursued best practices that earned the SIP Certified seal of approval, according to a spokeswoman for the Fess Parker family.