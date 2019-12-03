Iconic images representing the range of Santa Barbara County’s agriculture, captured by some of the area’s best photographers, grace the pages of the 2020 “I Am Ag” calendar.
Just released by the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, copies of the calendar are available at locations in Santa Maria and Buellton and come with a bonus — a lower price at $15 each, a 25% reduction from last year’s version.
Funds raised by calendar sales will support agricultural advocacy, outreach and education programs sponsored by the County Farm Bureau, an organization representative said.
The 2020 edition continues the Farm Bureau’s tradition of using the calendars to showcase the beauty and variety of the county’s bounty, which consists of more than 200 crops, according to Farm Bureau statistics.
Each month of the year features a photo selected by a jury from dozens of submitted images.
In all, nine photographers contributed the calendar’s 12 images that look at the county’s agriculture industry with nostalgia, a bit of humor and the realism of farmers’ and ranchers’ everyday work.
For example, a stalk of poison oak, wearing its deep green spring leaves, grows up through a rusting orange hulk in “Tractor Glory” by Karen Essex, who has two photos in the 2020 calendar.
A white horse provides a counterpoint to its three chestnut pasture partners in “Grazing Beauties” by Karen Jowers, while in Jennifer Morrell’s “Pumpkin Patch Kid,” a grinning toddler sits atop a hay bale against a backdrop of the bright orange gourds.
“Baby Beet Harvest” depicts a fieldworker giving the thumb’s-up with one hand while clutching several of the freshly harvested vegetables in the other. The image by Matt Hiltner, who has two photos in the calendar, was also chosen for the cover.
You have free articles remaining.
Kari Stenshol looked to the sky to catch her photo titled “Helicopter Horizon” of a chopper skimming low above verdant green rolling hills as a golden sun lights up a veil of clouds.
But Alex Pepito focused his camera down toward the soil for “Start of the Cycle,” showing a line of sprinklers swinging arcs of cool water across rows of seedlings.
Those young plants could have gotten a “Top Quality Start” from the proud grower displaying a tray of seedlings for Diana Melero, another photographer with two images in the calendar.
Patty Clark spotted a ranch dog standing watch near a cluster of rustic corrals and captured his solitary vigil in “Patiently Waiting.”
Kyle Smith’s “Off to the Next Job” depicts a grower driving a utility ATV away through young trees lining the path through an orchard of older avocado trees.
Molero, Jowers, Merrell and Hiltner are calendar veterans, as all four have had photos in the editions the Farm Bureau issued for previous years.
The 2020 “I Am Ag” calendars are available at Farm Supply at 1920 N. Broadway in Santa Maria and 700 McMurray Road in Buellton; the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau office at 180 Industrial Way in Buellton; and the Santa Maria Times office at 3200 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.
For more information, call the Farm Bureau at 805-688-7479 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.