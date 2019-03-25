Since 4-H has become such a well-known organization over the years, project opportunities for clubs all across the nation have been multiplying.
If you haven’t read my past article explaining what a project is, they are small groups that focus on one area of interest such as swine, poultry, cattle, etc. They don’t always have to focus on livestock, but can also teach subjects such as jewelry making, public speaking, sewing, or robotics.
A project always has an adult leader and a teen leader who are in charge of the 4-Hers participating in the project.
What’s so exciting about 4-H projects is that anyone can start them!
Though it is recommended you have some level of understanding of the chosen subject, according to the 4-H Youth Development Program, there are 119 possible projects to choose from. That’s a lot of possibilities!
Two interesting choices from this list are the 4-H Citizenship Project and the 4-H Career Exploration Project. Both of these options have helped children progress in life and understand what citizenship is and what career choices they may have in the future.
The 4-H Citizenship Project mainly focuses on learning how to make a difference in the community. Kids in this project will learn how our government works, and what their civic rights and responsibilities are as U.S. citizens. They’ll also investigate current issues in their community, country and the world.
Furthermore, if a 4-H Club’s budget allows, participants in this project might be able to experience the United States government up close with a visit to Washington D.C. This project would be a good choice to start if your club’s budget allows it as it offers a curriculum that keeps participants interested and engaged.
The 4-H Career Exploration Project is a group that guides members to explore different interests and help them to match those interests with a career. If a member already has a dream job in mind, this project helps further educate and train them in their particular field of interest, and visits salaries and benefits related to that job.
If a member is especially interested in a career or job, the project leader might consider letting members participate in job-shadowing to gain further knowledge and experience. This project would be a good choice for older 4-Hers who are considering which colleges to attend based on a career they would like to pursue.
Even though these are only two choices out of 119 projects, I believe they will most likely help steer members toward a successful future. Other projects members can choose from are quilting, yoga, hunting, archery, dogs, and cultural arts.
If you would like to view the full list of project options, visit www.sb4h.org. Happy project-hunting!