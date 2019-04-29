A big part of 4-H is the Santa Barbara County Fair. 4-Hers spend much of the year preparing their animals for the chance to show and sell them.
It’s all about learning as much as you can about your animal, and of course, putting that knowledge to the test to win it all. From cattle and sheep to poultry and rabbits, you can show just about any type of farm animal at the Fair.
So how do we prepare for these types of competitions?
One day that helps prepare new 4-Hers for Fair is Exhibit Day. It is an event where 4-H clubs from all over the county travel to the Santa Maria Fairpark with their animals. 4-Hers then proceed to show those animals in competitions, where they examine and talk about their animals in front of certified judges.
Exhibit Day can certainly be daunting for new 4-Hers who haven’t experienced the organized chaos of Fair, but it’s certainly a good thing to have under your belt before you move on to the real deal of showing animals at the Fair.
It’s very important to be prepared when coming to Exhibit Day, not only in the sense of having your animal clean and happy but also having all of the facts about your animal memorized. By having your facts down, I mean knowing absolutely everything about your animal.
I remember going to Exhibit Day once and being completely unprepared, which led to me achieving a bad score. But I learned my lesson, and now I know to get all my facts down before Exhibit Day arrives, and to also expect the unexpected questions from my judges.
Of course, if you sign up for the beginner or intermediate brackets, you’ll most likely not be asked those kinds of difficult questions. Even then, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Understanding the way Exhibit Day works is key to having a fun and relatively stress-free day. Therefore, knowing a rough schedule of the day will tell you what you can expect.
If you're showing large livestock, you want to make sure you arrive at the fair park by 6:30 a.m. to check-in. Typically small livestock and still exhibit check-ins are at 7:30 a.m., and opening ceremonies start at 8:45 a.m.
This should give you plenty of time to situate your animal and locate a schedule for the day. You can also access the full schedule at www.sb4h.org and arrive at Exhibit Day prepared and ready to bring-on anything the day throws your way.
Overall, Exhibit Day is an awesome experience that will allow 4-Hers of all ages to learn about animals, responsibility, and the value of hard work. It also teaches them what Fair will feel like, and how hard you will need to work to prepare your animal for Fair.
I know Exhibit Day is always a lot of fun for 4-Hers and it’s a great learning experience for kids who might be considering whether or not to go to the Fair. I encourage everybody to come out to the Santa Maria Fairpark on May 18 and find out for yourself how fun and interesting 4-H can be.