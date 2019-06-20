A big part of 4-H is the Santa Barbara County Fair. 4-Hers spend much of the year preparing their animals for the chance to show and sell them. It’s all about learning as much as you can about your animal, and of course, putting that knowledge to the test to win it all. From cattle and sheep to poultry and rabbits, you can show just about any type of farm animal at the Fair. So how do we prepare for these types of competitions?