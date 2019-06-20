When you think of the word "fair" many things might come to mind: carnival rides, delicious and sugary food, or even live music. But the fair is also a great opportunity to check out 4-H clubs in action across the county. The annual fair is the biggest event that 4-Hers spend most of the year preparing for.
Over the past eight months, 4-Hers have been grooming, studying, and feeding their animals in the hopes that they can either sell, show, or both show and sell them at the annual Santa Barbara County Fair. 4-Hers also enjoy presenting projects that they’ve spent several months constructing in various groups, such as sewing and photography.
Not only can 4-Hers earn awards for showing animals at the fair, but they can also earn a good amount of money as well. This can help them raise money for college and set them on track to a bright future.
As past articles have mentioned, 4-H is a great way to find your passions in life, or “sparks” from an early age. Multiple projects give kids …
A true to popular belief is that the fair also offers fun for visitors through carnival rides.
In my opinion, this is my personal favorite attraction each year, besides the animals, of course. The event is also an opportunity to see live performances by popular singers and musicians, such as artists Ashanti, Clay Walker, TLC, and Maddie & Tae who will be performing this year. The family-fun event also offers many other activities for people of all ages.
The annual Santa Barbara County Fair has a long and rich history that all started when the 37th District Agricultural Association was formed in March of 1891. Their goal was to present Santa Barbara County’s talents and strengths and create an environment of learning, enjoyment, and a strong sense of community. One of the County’s strengths just so happened to be farming, and that is why today, animals and agricultural production is such a big part of the Fair.
The first annual Santa Maria Valley Fair took place in September of 1891, and after multiple location changes throughout the years, the event became recognized as the Santa Barbara County Fair, and was held at the Santa Maria Fairpark that we know and love.
Since 4-H has become such a well-known organization over the years, project opportunities for clubs all across the nation have been multiplying.
Through the fair, 4-Hers also develop a strong sense of family with their club through camping and persevering through the nerve-wracking process of showing their animals in front of experienced judges. Although sometimes you mess up, together 4-Hers learn to bond and make friends through those tough experiences and grow from them.
Like I previously mentioned, 4-Hers from all across the county travel to the fair to show and sell their animals, and I know that they’d be happy to stop and chat with you about the values and opportunities that the 4-H club offers.
This year the fair will be held from July 10th to July 14th, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Hope to see you there!
For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
