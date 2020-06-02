Dream Big Darling launches 7-week virtual mentorship program for women in wine

San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit Dream Big Darling announced the launching of their new 7-week mentorship series aimed at maximizing career growth for up-and-coming women in the food, wine and spirits industry.
Themed “Ready, Set, Grow,” the free series will broadcast live via Zoom every Wednesday at 4 p.m. PST, for the next seven weeks starting June 3. Each of the seven weekly sessions will feature a 30-minute topical presentation by a keynote speaker, followed by a 15-minute Q&A.
“This is a pivotal time for so many young professionals because the world is changing right before our eyes,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, founder of Dream Big Darling. “We want to help them sharpen their skills and put their best foot forward.”
The June 3 session, "Building a Better Future - Mastering the Hiring Process," features keynote speaker Wine Business Monthly Founder Erin Kirschenmann who will address the employer’s market and how to appeal to hiring managers through effective self-marketing.
Featured in the June 10 second session of the series will be Regine Rousseau, CEO of Shall We Wine and Christine Curtis, creative director at Dream Big Darling.
Titled "Lights, Camera, Action - Tips for Being Your Best Self on Camera", the session will provide an overview of how to build a professional brand with the use of video that includes learning how to "be comfortable, engaging and powerful when the lights are on and the camera is rolling."
Dream Big Darling states that the series is designed to provide practical and timely insights for professional development, personal success and career advancement.
For more information and to register, go to www.dreambigdarling.org/events.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
