Draft Ag Order 4.0, draft EIR out for public review

A draft environmental impact report for the next order regulating the discharge of agricultural waste from irrigated lands prepared by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is now available for public review and comment.

The draft Agricultural Order for Discharges to Irrigated Lands 4.0 is also available for public review and comment until April 6, a Water Board spokesman said.

During the public review period, Central Coast Water Board staff will hold public workshops on the draft EIR and draft Agricultural Order 4.0 and will provide notice at least 10 days prior to the workshops, the spokesman said.

The draft EIR identified potentially significant environmental impacts to agricultural resources from Ag Order 4.0, a permit that would regulate chemical pollutants in irrigation water that runs off farmland in order to protect surface and groundwater sources in the Central Coast Region.

It would replace the existing permit, Ag Order 3.0, that regulates agricultural discharges.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Solvang council gives business chance to fix sales tactics A downtown Solvang business threatened with losing its business license after multiple complaints of aggressive sales that violated the city’s no-hawking ordinance was given another month to mend its ways Monday by the City Council.