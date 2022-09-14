A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate.

Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis, filed the complaint in a Sept. 7 letter that included a hydrogeological report on irrigation water supplies for cannabis along the river valley prepared by Lynker Technologies LLC of Colorado.

Also included was a second report on cannabis and surface water compliance along the Santa Ynez River prepared by Katherine E. Anderson of Chytilo’s law office.

