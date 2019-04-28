The average age of farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties got older between 2012 and 2017, despite a growing number of people under 35 entering the field, according to a nationwide count of farms, ranches, crops and livestock.
Released earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the 2017 Census of Agriculture, the most recent data available, also shows farms and ranches on the Central Coast are graying at a faster rate than the nationwide average.
“It's [age] been edging upward,” Dave Krantz, spokesman for the California Farm Bureau Federation, said of the industry. “It's been something people have been paying attention to for a long time.”
With a national average age of 58.6, principal agricultural producers — the person who runs the farm and makes the day-to-day decisions — are slightly older than they were five years ago, up from an average age of 58.3. Growers on the Central Coast are even more so, with principal producers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties reporting an average age of 60.5 and 61, respectively.
Though the number of Santa Barbara County producers under 35 more than doubled in five years, up to 76 from 28, they remain a small portion — approximately 3.5 percent — of the county's more than 2,100 principal producers. San Luis Obispo County had a similar increase, with producers under 35 growing in ranks to 150 from 80. Still, young growers make up only 4.5 percent of San Luis Obispo County's 3,368 principal producers.
Erin Krier, a Hancock College instructor who was hired last summer to revive the college's agriculture programs, was not surprised by the numbers.
"There are a lot of people going into agriculture but they go into support industries — they're pest control advisers, welders or taking jobs in agribusiness — rather than production," she said. "But part of it is that, if they're not from a farming family, a lot of [young people] feel discouraged."
Last fall Krier, with support from the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, started a Young Farmers and Ranchers group to spur interest in the profession. She hopes the club will build connections and open the door to internships or other hands-on learning experiences for the roughly 30 student members.
Krier said barriers — namely the cost of labor, compliance with local, state and federal regulations, and price of buying, renting or leasing land — often deter students from wanting to start their own farms or ranches. Uncertainty in yields and returns, either due to environmental factors or inexperience, also pose a big financial risk to aspiring producers.
"There's so much risk associated with it, which is why I think a lot of young people are discouraged," Krier said. "Who knows if you're going to get much out of it."
As the number of female principal producers in Santa Barbara County grows — 675 women were listed as principal producers, up from 378 five years ago — agriculture in the region is still largely dominated by men. Women make up less than one-third of the county's principal producers.
"It's male dominated, which isn't a bad thing," Krier said, "so at the college level, we really make an effort to expose a lot of underrepresented demographics to the industry."
While the size of the average farm grew from 2012 to 2017, Santa Barbara County lost 159 farms under 500 acres, the data shows. In that same period, farms over 500 acres grew by 16 percent, from 181 to 210.
Despite the overall loss of 130 farms, the market value of products sold in Santa Barbara County increased by 29 percent, up to $1.52 billion from $1.18 billion in 2012.