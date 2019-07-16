San Luis Obispo County’s total crop value hit a new high in 2018, rising 12% from the previous year and topping the $1 billion mark, according to a report released Tuesday by the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office. The total crop value was a little more than $1.035 billion, with wine grapes leading the list at $276 million, followed by strawberries at $268.4 million and broccoli at $48.3 million, the report said.