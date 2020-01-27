Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards of Santa Ynez appoints new winemaker

Santa Ynez Valley vintners Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards has named Samra Morris as winemaker.

Samra joined Alma Rosa in the summer of 2019 as assistant winemaker, where she quickly proved her expertise in the cellar, according to Alma Rosa's general manager Debra Eagle.

“We’re thrilled to appoint Samra as Winemaker of Alma Rosa," said Eagle. "She brings intelligence, passion and a strong work ethic to this role.”

Eagle explained that during the 2019 harvest, Samra demonstrated excellent judgment and a refined palate by combining both the science and the art of winemaking.

Born and raised in Bosnia, Morris holds both her bachelors and masters degrees in food sciences from the University of Sarajevo, College of Agricultural and Food Sciences. After completing her education, Morris interned with the Department of Enology at the University of Sarajevo, which propelled her to pursue a career in winemaking.

She interned in Napa Valley at St. Supery, spent three harvests as a cellar intern for esteemed winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, and worked on the cellar team at Michael Mondavi Family Estate.