All cannabis cultivation projects in Santa Barbara County may need conditional use permit

Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough recommended the rest of the commission watch the archived video of the meeting.

“It was an interesting hearing to listen to, especially the deliberations by the board,” Blough said. “It is painfully obvious to them that [land use permits] are not the way to go on these cannabis issues.”

He said that, like the commission, the board was trying to find a way to “not have a sea of cannabis” along the Highway 246 corridor and wanted to reduce the acreage West Coast Farms could devote to cannabis to 51% of the parcel.

However, because the project was being considered for a land use permit, supervisors did not have the discretion to make that change and could only uphold or deny the appeal.

Blough said a large number of projects are being processed for land use permits that should be processed for conditional use permits.

He also recommended the fees for conditional use permits be adjusted for projects currently being processed for land use permits “so the applicants are not at an economic disadvantage because we’re changing the rules.”