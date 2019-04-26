The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board plans to spend two days of its three-day May meeting in San Luis Obispo discussing the requirements of Agricultural Order 4.0, the next set of regulations to control runoff from irrigated agricultural lands.
Board members are scheduled to spend all day Wednesday and Thursday, May 15 and 16, starting at 8 a.m. each day, discussing the requirements Ag Order 4.0 will impose on farmers and ranchers who irrigate their lands.
Other board business will be handled in the Friday, May 17, session starting at 8:30 a.m.
The currently effective Ag Order 3.0 was adopted for a three-year term in March 2017 and must be replaced with Ag Order 4.0 by March 2020, a board spokesman said.
Ag orders regulate contaminants in runoff from irrigated agricultural lands to protect the quality of groundwater and surface water and require farmers and ranchers to take specific actions to avoid contamination.
Requirements are expected to address nitrate loading in groundwater, nutrient loading in surface water, pesticide discharges to surface and groundwater, sediment discharges to surface water and protecting riparian habitat.
The meeting will take place in the Central Coast board’s offices at 895 Aerovista Place, Suite 101, near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
Members of the public will have three minutes each to address the board regarding the Ag Order unless extra time is requested by contacting board clerk Tammie Olson at Tammie.Olson@waterboards.ca.gov with “May 15-17, 2019, Board Meeting” and the topic in the email subject line, the spokesman said.
Requests for extra time must be submitted by noon Monday, May 6; presentation materials must be submitted to the clerk by noon Friday, May 10.
Download our updated Mobile App to be notified of the latest news and to see local headlines where ever you go!
An interpreter will be available to translate the discussion into Spanish and to translate statements made in Spanish into English, the spokesman said.
Those who would like translation services are asked to contact Monica Barricarte prior to the meeting at 805-549-3881 or monica.barricarte@waterboards.ca.gov.
The meeting agenda is posted at www.waterboards.ca.gov/centralcoast/board_info/agendas/2019/may/index.html, and officials expect support materials to be linked to the online agenda by April 29.