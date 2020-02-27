Ag Innovations Conference to feature 17 experts speaking

Seventeen experts in agriculture, pest control and agriculturally related products and processes are scheduled to speak at the fourth annual Ag Innovations Conference coming up Wednesday, March 18, in Santa Maria.
“Comprehensive Crop Care” is the theme of the conference and trade show from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Cultural Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.
Topics ranging from identifying a pest and improving crops with microalgae to automated weeding and using artificial intelligence for forecasting crop health will be covered by the speakers, who also will participate in a panel discussion and question-and-answer session.
More than 20 companies are scheduled to showcase products in the trade show expo.
Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser for UC Cooperative Extension who organized the Ag Innovations Conference, said the purpose of the series is for speakers from universities, research organizations, the grower community and the agriculture input industry to introduce new technologies to the grower community.
Dara will speak about detecting, managing and preventing the spread of the spotted lanternfly as well as the regulatory, commercial and social elements in the new integrated pest management model.
Speakers from the local area will include Lottie Martin, Santa Barbara County deputy agriculture commissioner; Dave Peck, owner of Manzanita Berry Farms in Santa Maria; Bill Schwoerer, national sales director for AlgaEnergy of San Luis Obispo; and Steve Easterby, technical support agronomist for FBSciences in Atascadero.
Early registration is $50 per person until March 8; walk-up registration the day of the event will be $100 per person. The cost includes lunch and refreshments.
To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/AIC2020.
Sign-in will begin at 7:30 a.m., with welcoming remarks at 7:55 p.m. and speaker presentations beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until a coffee break and a chance to visit the expo from 10:20 to 11:20 a.m.
Speaker presentations will resume at 11:20 a.m. and continue until the lunch break and another opportunity to visit the expo from 12:40 to 1:40 p.m., when speaker presentations will once again resume and continue until the panel discussion at 4 p.m., followed by a chance to visit the expo from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information about registration or to participate in the trade show, contact Hiromi Peck at 805-781-5940.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.