Ag Innovations Conference to feature 17 experts speaking

Seventeen experts in agriculture, pest control and agriculturally related products and processes are scheduled to speak at the fourth annual Ag Innovations Conference coming up Wednesday, March 18, in Santa Maria.

“Comprehensive Crop Care” is the theme of the conference and trade show from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Cultural Center at 313 W. Tunnell St.

Topics ranging from identifying a pest and improving crops with microalgae to automated weeding and using artificial intelligence for forecasting crop health will be covered by the speakers, who also will participate in a panel discussion and question-and-answer session.

More than 20 companies are scheduled to showcase products in the trade show expo.

Surendra Dara, entomology and biologicals adviser for UC Cooperative Extension who organized the Ag Innovations Conference, said the purpose of the series is for speakers from universities, research organizations, the grower community and the agriculture input industry to introduce new technologies to the grower community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dara will speak about detecting, managing and preventing the spread of the spotted lanternfly as well as the regulatory, commercial and social elements in the new integrated pest management model.