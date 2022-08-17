A development agreement that will allow Vernon Property Group LLC to construct a five-story, mixed-use building on the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway was approved Tuesday night by the Santa Maria City Council.

The council voted 4-1, with Carlos Escobedo dissenting, to approve the agreement for a project that will lay the foundation of a sweeping revitalization of the city’s downtown core, eventually extending west of Broadway to Pine Street.

Escobedo voted “no” because he had a problem with incentives for the developer that could total $1.25 million after other council members said $20,000 for Spanish translation of council meetings was too much.

0
0
0
0
0