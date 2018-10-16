NEW YORK
Judge OKs Musk settlement with SEC
A federal judge is approving a settlement between Elon Musk and federal regulators over his infamous tweet about taking Tesla private.
The Securities and Exchange Commission argued the tweet was misleading and harmed investors who bought stock in the electric car company as a result. The company is not going private.
Tesla and Musk, the company's CEO, agreed to pay a total of $40 million in fines in the settlement Tuesday. The settlement allows Musk to hold on to his CEO post, but he will give up his seat as Tesla's chairman for at least three years.
As part of the agreement, Tesla also must clamp down on Musk's communications with investors. The company will be required to appoint an independent chairman and directors with no direct ties to Musk.
NEW YORK
Report: Uber IPO could put value at $120B
Uber may put forth an initial public offering early next year that values the ride-hailing business at as much as $120 billion, according to a media report.
The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc. received valuation proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. There is no guarantee Uber will fetch that valuation, or go public soon.
If it does, and at that price, the company would be worth more than Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles combined.
There are hurdles for Uber, past and present. In addition to a series of scandals including workplace sexual harassment, theft of intellectual property and the ouster of its co-founder, the company is facing increasing competition.
BENTONVILLE, Ark.
Walmart trims outlook after big acquisition
Walmart trimmed its profit outlook citing this year's $16 billion acquisition of the Indian online retailer Flipkart, its biggest deal ever.
The company also said on Tuesday that U.S. online sales growth would slow to 35 percent, from last quarter's 40 percent growth.
Since buying Jet.com for more than $3 billion two years ago, Walmart has been bulking up online, buying companies such as Bonobos and ModCloth. It's also tried to speed up deliveries while expanding same-day grocery delivery.
The company says its online grocery pickup service is attracting new customers and shoppers are adding more items to their cart because of it.
Walmart also announced a partnership with Advance Auto Parts, which will create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. The online store is expected to be rolled out in the first half of next year. In a joint release, the companies said they plan to work together to explore such services as home delivery and same-day pickup in a Walmart or Advance store. The Roanoke, Virginia-based Advance Auto Parts operates nearly 6,400 stores.
LONDON
Facebook requiring ID for UK political ads
Facebook says that anyone who takes out a British political ad on the social media platform will now be forced to reveal their identity, in a bid to increase transparency and curb misinformation.
The company said Tuesday that it will require any British political advertisement to carry a disclaimer explaining who paid for it. Other data on the ad buyers, such as the budget and number of people reached, will be archived for seven years in a publicly accessible database .
Facebook users can also flag for review any unlabeled ad. If it's deemed political, the company will take it down and add it to the database.
The company is already applying a similar system in the United States, which is holding midterm elections this year, and Brazil, which held a general vote this month.