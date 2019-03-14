NEW YORK
Facebook: Outage due to 'server configuration change'
Facebook went down for almost a full day across parts of North America and Europe, but it's still not saying exactly what happened.
All the social network said Thursday was that the outages, which affected users and advertisers worldwide, resulted from a "server configuration change." It offered no further details.
Facebook and its apps — Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp — started experiencing problems midday Wednesday on the U.S. East Coast. Facebook was still having sporadic issues Thursday morning.
Facebook did not say how many users were affected or why the outage took so long to fix. In a tweet about 24 hours after the problems began, Facebook apologized and thanked people for their patience. It didn't elaborate on the server change.
WASHINGTON
New-home sales fell 6.9 percent in January
Sales of new U.S. homes slumped 6.9 percent in January, a possible sign that buyers paused during the government shutdown.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 607,000 in January, down from 652,000 in December.
The housing market struggled in 2018 as rising mortgage rates priced many would-be buyers out of the market, but economists expect a rebound this year as mortgage rates have eased and the economy has gotten past the partial government shutdown that started the year.
"The partial federal government shutdown and the harsh winter weather that affected much of the country both weighed on economic activity," said Matthew Speakman, an economist analyst at the real estate company Zillow. "But our bet is that buyers will prove resilient as winter turns to spring, and throw their hats into the ring with the benefits of falling mortgage rates, falling home prices and rising inventory."
WASHINGTON
U.S. average mortgage rates fall
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the benchmark 30-year home loan reaching its lowest level in more than a year as a potential inducement to homebuyers.
Continued uncertainty over Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union suppressed interest rates on U.S. Treasury bonds and consequently mortgage rates. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.31 percent from 4.41 percent the previous week. The latest 30-year average rate was the lowest since February 2018. The average stood at 4.44 percent a year ago. Mortgage rates climbed for much of 2018 and peaked at nearly 5 percent in early November.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 3.76 percent from 3.83 percent a week earlier.