Aug. 9 was a beautiful balmy summer evening when Executive Director Pam Gnekow of the Buellton Senior Center gathered Center staff, donors, volunteers and supporters together to say "thank you" to all who contributed their time, money, food, and love to make the Center such a wonderful place. Music from outdoor speakers made the event feel especially festive.
Bill and Pam Gnekow set up their tennis court for a dinner al fresco with stations for every kind of food ... appetizers, barbecued tri-tip and chicken, plus beverages and baked potatoes with all the trimmings, green salad and decadent desserts.
Eighty-seven people attended and were called up in groups by Gnekow to be thanked and receive framed certificates with their names to acknowledge their contributions. Board President David Lehman, who is moving out of the area, was presented with a going away gift for his new home.
As the evening grew darker, the little lights strung about the court came on and provided a magical atmosphere to end this special evening.