The holiday season is special and local churches and the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley made sure they were celebrated festively at the Buellton Senior Center.
On Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 the monthly “Mandate” Dinner was transformed into a luncheon, with traditional turkey and ham meals complete with salad, stuffing, scalloped potatoes, sweet potatoes, veggies, rolls and butter, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and other delicious desserts. Each luncheon was enjoyed by a full house of appreciative attendees. Everyone was served by enthusiastic church youth group members of all ages. The young waiters and waitresses were unfailingly polite and solicitous of each diner’s needs, making sure everyone was provided with food and drinks as needed.
Three local churches hosted these luncheons: Valley Christian Fellowship, the SYV Presbyterian Church, and St. Mark’s in the Valley. At the end of the Dec. 19 luncheon, Christmas carols were sung which put everyone into the holiday mood. As attendees were leaving, they were presented with a beautiful bag full of sweet treats such as chocolate Santas, marshmallow snowmen, candy canes and hot chocolate mix plus holiday mugs, pot holders and kitchen towels.
In between the two Mandate Holiday lunches was the monthly Senior Dinner on Nov. 27, hosted by the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley. This club began 60 years ago, and is the oldest Rotary Club in the Valley. Their motto is “Service over Self,” and the Club members at this dinner put that motto into action as Jim Vreeland and Gary Schoen prepped a tasty dinner prepared by Ryan Morrell's Catering. The meal consisted of Caesar salad, pasta, meatballs, garlic bread, and dessert.
Club members serving were Jackie Vreeland, Richard Barca, Greg and Jackie Pensa, Karen Brown, Kelly and Dave Hunziker and Julia Schoen. Also helping with the event were Center staffers Wanda Nelson, Linda Linton, Jim Nichols, Gracie Love, and Executive Director Pam Gnekow. Center board member Bernice Small greeted everyone and checked them in as they arrived, as she has done for many years. At the end of the evening, the usual raffle of fun prizes made winners especially delighted.