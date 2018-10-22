Bringing in the autumnal season right, Buellton's Oak Valley Elementary celebrated what many other local farmers do this time of year, harvesting crops and selling them to reap the hard-earned rewards.
Parent and co-chair of Oak Valley's Garden Growers committee, Jeanette de Luca, says because no grants came in this year, they had to come up with other options for fundraising.
On Friday, Oct. 19, the school held its third farmers market since initially planting their garden with the aid of an Orfelea Foundation grant years back and further reviving it last year with the help of local donors like Lowe's, Tractor Supply, Coastal Vineyard Care and Ranch Hands.
"It definitely takes a village. Without this community of giving, we just wouldn't be where we are today," said de Luca emphatically.
Their inaugural farmers market was held in May 2018, according to de Luca. And it was a success.
This year's farmers market started off with fall harvest. The cornucopia of items for sale included choices like vegetables, corn, kale, Swiss chard, broccoli and pumpkins. There was also homemade jam, succulent filled pumpkins, gardener's hand scrubs, and pine cone bird feeders -- all hand made by moms and students. De Luca says the jams came from donated fruits from Tutti Frutti Organics and El Rancho Market.
Co-chair Rosa Andrade proudly pointed to the hand scrubs and pine cone bird feeders that she and her kindergartner, Sammie, made together.
The aim is to raise at least $3,000 for educational programs this year through a combination of PTSA events.
Aside from their recent market day and the second one reserved for the coming spring, the parent-volunteers of the PTSA and Oak Valley Garden Growers will pull together, prepare and present the first-ever "Pasta with a Purpose" benefit dinner on Sunday, Nov. 4, benefiting Jonata and Oak Valley schools. The "purpose" comes in the form of tomatoes, as the special red marinara sauce to be used in the star dish will come from none other than Oak Valley School's garden.
Tickets for the pasta event are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 3-10 and can be purchased at both Oak Valley and Jonata School offices or online at www.buelltonrec.com. Questions can be directed via email ovgarden595@gmail.com.