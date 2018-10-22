082218 Happy Provisions 01.jpg
Jenifer Sanregret, co-owner of Los Olivos Lemons, is opening a gift boutique called Happy Provisions in Buellton.

 Len Wood, Staff

Los Olivos Lemons is announcing their happiness brick and mortar, Happy Provisions in Buellton, will open for business on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with a celebratory soft-opening event.

Jenifer Sanregret, co-owner and operator of the overarching happiness brand says all products available for sale are either attached to a cause or a portion of the proceeds are donated to Cystic Fibrosis research.

Some gift items include: table-top pinatas that contain one of six treat combinations; purpose-driven literature such as the book "On the Trail with Seymour Snail" which donates a dollar a book to the National Parks Foundation; "Fill a Bucket" book with a dedicated to education; embossed pencils with positive mantras like "Work hard. Be kind." and "Follow your dreams"; Heaven on Earth essential oil sprays and tinctures with 5 percent of proceeds going to an organization that teaches children mindfulness and meditation; leather patch hats with the Los Olivos Lemons logo; and a two gallon lemonade dispenser with all the makings for their famous cups of happiness.

The Lemon hostess will be serving complimentary cups of happiness with any purchase on Tuesday.

This report was compiled by Lisa André. You can reach her at landre@leecentralcoastnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @LAndréSYVNews  

