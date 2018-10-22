Los Olivos Lemons is announcing their happiness brick and mortar, Happy Provisions in Buellton, will open for business on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with a celebratory soft-opening event.
Jenifer Sanregret, co-owner and operator of the overarching happiness brand says all products available for sale are either attached to a cause or a portion of the proceeds are donated to Cystic Fibrosis research.
Some gift items include: table-top pinatas that contain one of six treat combinations; purpose-driven literature such as the book "On the Trail with Seymour Snail" which donates a dollar a book to the National Parks Foundation; "Fill a Bucket" book with a dedicated to education; embossed pencils with positive mantras like "Work hard. Be kind." and "Follow your dreams"; Heaven on Earth essential oil sprays and tinctures with 5 percent of proceeds going to an organization that teaches children mindfulness and meditation; leather patch hats with the Los Olivos Lemons logo; and a two gallon lemonade dispenser with all the makings for their famous cups of happiness.
The Lemon hostess will be serving complimentary cups of happiness with any purchase on Tuesday.