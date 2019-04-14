The Buellton Planning Commission has a light agenda for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246.
Only one public hearing is scheduled for a request to remove a lot line between parcels 2 and 3 where Panda Express is located in the Crossroads Center at Highway 246 and McMurray Road.
The removal of the line, resulting in a reduction in the number of parcels from six to five, is being sought to comply with the California Building Code for fire separation and won’t result in any changes in land use or density, according to a staff report from Andrea Keefer, planning director.
Planning commissioners next regular meeting is set for May 2 at the same time and location.
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 805-688-7474.