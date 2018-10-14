The Buellton Planning Commission meeting set for Thursday has been canceled due to a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
Commissioners’ next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, behind the Buellton Post Office.
Agendas and any available supporting documents are usually posted 48 hours prior to the meeting on the city’s website at www.cityofbuellton.com.
For more information, call Barcelona at 805-688-7474 or clareb@cityofbuellton.com.