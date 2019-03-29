Starting April 4, the artwork of Buellton artist Ari Weaver will be featured in a solo art show entitled “What They Left Us” at the Faulkner Gallery in the Main Library in downtown Santa Barbara, located at 40 East Anapamu St. An opening reception will be held that evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the monthly First Thursday in Santa Barbara.
Mixed media collage has been Weaver's passion for many years, and having been juried by the Santa Barbara Art Association for this show, she says it is an important milestone in her career.
The public is invited to view her works.
The artist can be privately commissioned for family collage portraits. She can be reached at 805-407-4893 or ariweaver@yahoo.com. Her works can also be viewed on Instagram at ariweaver12.