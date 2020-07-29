Buellton girl makes 400+ face masks for Santa Barbara County Fire

A 13-year-old Buellton girl on Tuesday handed over the final batch of more than 400 washable masks she made for Santa Barbara County Fire Department with the help of her mother and brother.
Kadence Freed made more than 400 of the white masks, with “SBC Fire” printed on them in blue, for County Fire personnel, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.
But she also made another 100 blue masks for the county’s Type 3 Incident Management Team, he said.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!