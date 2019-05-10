Buellton's general fund has an operating revenue of $8.3 million and expenditures of $6.9 million, according to city documents presented Thursday during a budget study session.
“We do have a little bit of extra money this year. I saw three items that kind of jumped out at me that need some help,” said Mayor Holly Sierra, who recommended increasing the money budgeted for the biking trail by $30,000 so the city can have a study completed and get the project moving.
“The $20,000, it’s a nice start, but it doesn’t really get us there. Right now it’s going into setting aside money to do studies for the trail. If we could get these studies done a little bit quicker we could take a shovel-ready project and get grants,” Sierra said.
Finance Director Shannel Zamora said the general fund could contribute the extra money Sierra was asking for.
Sierra said she also wanted an additional $50,000 for upgrades to Riverview Park.
She mentioned adding electric chargers in the parking lot, a splash court and bocce courts. “Projects that not only would benefit tourists, but would benefit our residents,” she said.
Sierra said there would be a lot of community volunteers, so it wouldn’t necessarily cost the full amount.
“We went out of our way to make a lease available to bocce and nothing has happened,” said Councilor Ed Andrisek.
Sierra replied, “I just want to fund the money for the park and see what happens. I don’t even know that they are interested in bocce to put that in, but I want the funds there to help with a pump track, to help with an electric charger, a splash park.”
Public Works Director Rose Hess said it would probably be best to have a separate line item for each of the projects Sierra was suggesting.
Hess said the capital improvement plan projects total $3.9 million for the next fiscal year and $3.5 million for the 2020/21 fiscal year.
While looking over the water department budget, Councilor David King asked why budgeted computer maintenance costs had nearly tripled.
Zamora said the new software was implemented in fiscal year 2016/17 and the cost was budgeted under contract services.
This year the estimated $12,500 cost is listed under annual license fees.
King also wanted to know whether the money budgeted for sewer line replacement -- $150,000 – was sufficient to replace the lines on Highway 246.
“We’re kind of fitting it to what we’ve got budgeted," Hess said. “Placeholders to help us maintain something, a foreseeable expense so we’re not heavily and overly impacting those fund accounts.”
Later she added, “This is going to be continuous because we’ve got a whole city to repair and keep working on.”
There’s no money budgeted for vehicle replacement under the wastewater fund, which gave Sierra and Andrisek pause.
Sierra said in the past the city has put money aside for those expenses just in case.
Hess said if there’s a need for replacement, they’ll budget it that year.
Andrisek noted the city has “been hit a couple of years in the past with two or three vehicles we’re having to buy in one fiscal year.”
Hess said there was a depreciation line item for each of those funds.
At the next council meeting, councilors will decide whether or not to allow City Manager Marc Beirdzinski to become a contract employee after he retires.
The city has budgeted $28,000 for an estimated 500 hours that he will work as a planning mentor.
Councilors applauded Zamora for presenting a budget that was easy to understand.
“I am so impressed with this budget and the way it’s been presented to us,” Sierra said.