Editor's Note: We hope these profiles of candidates for Buellton City Council give you background that will help you make decisions when you cast your ballot.
Ed Andrisek
After a dozen years on Buellton City Council, incumbent Ed Andrisek isn’t ready to give up his seat. As he has for years, he hopes to continue working toward a future Buellton in which families can continue to afford to live while enjoying the benefits of community that a small-town affords.
“I enjoy serving on the council. Oftentimes, people come with an agenda. I just believe in good government. If you continue to get elected, I guess there are people in favor of you continuing to serve,” Andrisek said.
Andrisek joins incumbents Dave King and Art Mercado and challenger Judith Dale in the race for two four-year seats on the council. Whoever receives the third-most votes in the Nov. 6 General Election will fill a seat with two years remaining on the term. Robyn Albrecht Caplan, Elysia Lewis and John Sanchez are running for the remaining two-year term on a seat currently vacant following Councilman Foster Reif’s resignation.
Mayor Holly Sierra is unopposed in her bid for re-election and will automatically retain her seat.
“Working as a city council is a matter of teamwork. We’ve had people who have come to the city council in the past with a specific purpose in mind, not really for the betterment of an honest, open government. That’s not productive for the community,” Andrisek said.
A self-proclaimed “Air Force brat,” Andrisek arrived on the Central Coast when his family was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1960. After graduating from Lompoc schools, attending Hancock College and studying business at Cal Poly, he found a career in business.
In 1976, the Andrisek family moved to Buellton, and Dave ran eight Sambo’s Restaurants in the region stretching from Bakersfield to Lompoc. The Andriseks opened their own restaurant, Mother Hubbard’s, which became a lifesaver when Sambo’s abruptly closed. They ran the restaurant until 1998 when they sold the business and Andrisek moved into the investment brokerage business.
Andrisek first joined Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club in the 1980s when it was the only Rotary in the valley. He later served as founding president of Buellton Rotary and on the Buellton Chamber board of directors.
His list of service as an elected official is lengthy and includes representation on the Central Coast Water Authority, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Air Pollution Control District, California Joint Powers Insurance Authority, Solid Waste Task Group, Public Vision Steering Committee, and Association of California Water Agencies.
He currently shares the title of Buellton vice mayor with fellow incumbent Dave King.
“It’s been interesting the way things pan out,” Andrisek said.
He hopes to bring logic and common sense to any position he fills.
“Just because someone says we should do something doesn’t mean it’s a good thing. I’m a practical business person,” Andrisek said.
His key interests are keeping Buellton financially stable while capitalizing on Avenue of Flags. Over the years, he pointed out, the space has been used for car shows and other community events, but only inconsistently.
“I'm opposed to developing it for no good reason. A parking district is something that has been sought after. We don’t have a structured parking area, so that would be a great place to do it. I would like to see the grass removed because of water issues,” Andrisek said.
“The most important thing is it keep the Avenue user friendly for the community,” he continued.
His long-term goal for Buellton is to keep the area small enough that families can still afford to live here.
“I envision a community you can raise a family in and work in and stay for generations,” Andrisek said.
Robyn Albrecht Caplan
In her first run for elected office, Buellton City Council candidate Robyn Albrecht Caplan has aimed for the two-year seat left vacant by Councilman Foster Reif’s resignation. But her commitment to public service carries through generations.
“Being part of the Buellton community and making good decisions that serve families is something I’ve always felt passionate about. My dad was the public works director. This is something we always wanted to do together. Then he passed away,” Caplan said.
“I’m just an average person running for city council. I’m running just to be a good steward of our community. I want to be a community leader to give back to the great place I grew up, to help Buellton go in the right direction: family friendly. I want people to have so much pride in where we live so people are just so happy to live in Buellton,” Caplan said.
Caplan has long served her community. She’s involved with National Charity League - Santa Ynez Valley, was involved in Mothers of PreSchoolers (MOPS) when her children were younger and currently serves as a substitute teacher and youth cheerleading coach.
“I’m always involved in coaching, teaching, something with kids. I want kids to know that anyone can take ownership of their town and be part of the city council and make a difference,” Caplan said.
She first applied for public office in 2011 when long-time Buellton councilman and mayor Russ Hicks died. The position left vacant by Reif offers newcomers another good opportunity to step into office, she said.
“It’s a good place to start and see how it goes,” Caplan said.
As council member, she said she would focus on keeping Buellton’s small-town feel, slowing down growth and safety for children.
“I would like to be the voice of the people,” she said.
“My vision for Buellton is that people in 50 or 100 years still have pride in their community when they talk about being from here. When I was growing up here, we were proud of our city, and in 50 years, I hope the people here still have that feeling I had when I was growing up, that we still know our neighbors and run into friends at the grocery store and we help our neighbors out,” Caplan said.
Judith Dale
Buellton City Council candidate Judith Dale would like to help her community embrace opportunities brought by its intersection of two state highways while also maintaining high quality of life for residents.
“I want to see Buellton keep its rural, small-town charm while being a vibrant, economic city. I know that’s a balance that’s tough to achieve. I have two degrees in administration. I feel I have the time, I’m certainly willing to put in the effort, and hopefully I have the education and talent to make Buellton the best little town it can be,” Dale said.
“All five council seats are up for grabs. It’s a crazy year,” Dale said.
“Buellton can either be blessed or cursed with two state highways. We can make that a blessing by taking advantage of the business, but you can’t let economics rule and ruin the quality of life for citizens. That quality of life can be funded by that highway business,” Dale said.
Dale’s family has lived in Buellton since 1954. She was raised in Buellton schools and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School before moving on to UCSB. She worked at San Marcos High School before spending 10 years in Illinois.
“When I had my own family, it was time to come back. Why would I raise my family away from my own family,” Dale said.
She taught at UCSB for 27 years before retiring in autumn 2011.
Dale has seen the blessing and curse that a highway can bring. Her parent’s farm west of Highway 101 was ultimately torn apart by the county’s decision to force commercial development through rezoning along Highway 246, which ran straight through the farm. The resulting property tax increase was too much for farming finances to bear.
“The county decided the land along the highway should be commercially developed. This was before Proposition 13, so they increased the property tax 800 percent overnight. It was more than a farm growing alfalfa and flower seeds could afford,” she said.
That agricultural base, however, is what drives Buellton’s small-town charm, Dale said, and she’d like to see the city maintain both.
“Things are actually pretty good here in Buellton. People aren’t unhappy with their city government. I think that’s a tribute to the city servants and city staff,” Dale said.
Honored as the Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year for Volunteering in 2018, Dale has a long record of service. She has served on the Buellton school board, Santa Barbara County Parks Commission, Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee, and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation Board. She has served as president of Friends of Buellton Library and founded the Buellton Community Education Foundation.
She first served on Buellton City Council from 2010 to 2014, including one year, 2013, as its mayor.
“It’s my turn to give back. The Santa Ynez Valley has been very good to my family and me, and now that I’m retired, doing this keeps me out of the bars,” Dale quipped.
She would like Buellton to work toward more transparency in financial reporting to citizens.
“It’s very difficult for the average citizen to see where their money is going right now. I know corporate and city finances are complex, but they don’t have to be so complex that the average citizen can’t see where their money is going,” Dale said.
She also wants to see Buellton remain financially viable as a city.
“It’s going to grow. Obviously, you have to have some growth. But my vision is that Buellton wouldn’t feel a lot different 50 years down the road,” Dale said.
She said she would like to see Avenue of Flags developed with a combination of local services as well as tourist-driven businesses.
“We need restaurants, possibly some nightlife, entertainment for citizens and tourists, possibly office buildings. I don’t want it to develop into just heavy residential. We’ll need to balance the needs of the community,” Dale said.
Dave King
Buellton City Council incumbent Dave King would like to see the city clean up its blighted areas, develop and grow in a manner that won’t result in traffic congestion, and develop Avenue of Flags into a walkable, tourist-friendly shopping district with locally owned businesses, hotels and a vision for the future.
“When I make any decisions on the council, I understand I’m making decisions that affect us all. I don’t have a hidden agenda. When I look at the budget, I realize that not only are my taxes paying for it, but the people who live in my town are paying for it. You have to look at it like a family budget. If you’re not making the mortgage, you don’t go out and buy a new car,” King said.
King, a retired California Highway Patrol Officer, was raised in the Inland Empire. He served in the Navy, which took him around the world before he settled into his law enforcement career. He moved from Goleta to Buellton 14 years ago.
King first served on the City Council from 2008 to 2012. He was appointed back to the council in 2017 when Dan Baumann relinquished his seat to move out of the city, and now serves as vice-mayor.
“I want to make sure that we don’t get overwhelmed with congestion and development because there’s an option to build and develop,” King said.
He’s no fan of the results of development of his former communities, including Salinas, Monterey and Los Angeles.
“I lived in L.A. where I saw development crush the area, especially San Fernando Valley. If you’ve been through Goleta, the development off (Highway) 101 is astronomical. I’m not anti-development, but we have to take it in a different direction that doesn’t just shove in as much as possible regardless of the needs of the community,” King said.
He would like to see redevelopment of blighted areas, replacement of dilapidated buildings from the 1940s and ‘50s replaced with new, modern buildings, streets developed with the future of traffic and public safety in mind.
“The trend now is to put mixed-use developments with multi-family developments, shoving in as much as they can because the developer gets the biggest bang for his buck that way. When you put three-story buildings with 200 apartments, that’s great for the developer who makes a lot of money, but what does it do to your city? It brings 400 more cars instead of 80 cars for the 40 single-family houses that might fit in that same space,” King said.
He’s a big proponent of shopping locally, supporting the local businesses which, in turn, support the community like few corporations manage to do.
“I’ve been to all but eight states and all five continents. It breaks my heart that we’ve allowed chain stores, corporate stores, to take over our communities. They put the mom-and-pops out of business,” King said.
He believes Buellton’s local businesses can develop enough to provide for the community’s needs.
“I think people will use what you give them. Sure, we’ll have some leakage. People will drive up to Costco to get a good deal up there, but if we promote locally owned businesses, we’re going to meet our needs. We can’t stop it. I’m not naive. But if a locally owned project comes up, I’d defer to them before a corporate chain,” King said.
Ultimately, he’d like to see Avenue of Flags developed into a hub of community activity with restaurants, hotels, shopping and walkable streets.
“We need managed development so my kids and their kids can come back and see this as a pretty cool place with hotels they can stay in, good restaurants to enjoy,” King said.
Art Mercado
Whether it's working with horses, football players or community issues, Buellton City Council incumbent Art Mercado believes in taking in the whole picture before making any decision.
“If you look with no blinders on at the whole thing, then you can make a good decision,” Mercado said. “I try to bring objectivity to the office. I come in with no biases. I have a very open mind. I see both sides of every situation. I think that’s key. That way, whether it’s a project or development or putting new streetlights up, you make a decision based on what we all want as residents of Buellton. We all want what’s best.
“It’s important for the city council to be observant, make critical decisions, then live by them. This situation where we’ve only had four of us, we’ve made it all work, and that’s what a city council should do: what’s best for the city, not for me as an individual or any one little group,” Mercado said.
Mercado, who attended Santa Ynez Valley schools in the early 1970s, has spent most of his life in Santa Ynez Valley. He lived in Texas for a couple of years, he said, before returning to Buellton in 1988.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to move back here, raise our kids here, and now our daughter is back here raising our grandson here. I’ve had numerous opportunities to move back to a farm in Santa Ynez where they provide housing, but we’ve thoroughly enjoyed Buellton. We’ve owned our home here for 25 years, and we like it here. It’s a great place to raise your children,” Mercado said.
Mercado has served as president of Santa Ynez Thoroughbred Association, and 14 years on the board of Youth Football League including five as president. He has also volunteered with boosters at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School game days, and for the past 10 years, he has served as an appointee to Buellton’s planning commission.
“We are a well-run little town with money in the bank. There’s always tweaks to be done, but by and large, Buellton is a great place,” Mercado said.
As Buellton looks to the future, Mercado sees the city balancing an even mix of residential and retail development “because property taxes don’t cover what everyone needs.” But he says citywide upgrades, renovation and development will take time, and a lot of teamwork.
“You can’t mandate owners to upgrade buildings, or to build something new. It has to be elective. You have to bide your time to get everyone on board,” Mercado said.
He believes many existing owners will look to update and upgrade once The Commons development opens.
“It’s a huge development that will bring people in who will come for two, three days, go wine tasting, go to Firestone for beer, eat at Mother Hubbard’s. Now that they’ll have a reason to stay, that will get people excited to spend more money to upgrade their facility, whether it’s a store or market or something new,” Mercado said.
John Sanchez
John Sanchez has only known a life of service. Now he hopes to celebrate his impending retirement with a new era of community service as one of Buellton’s next city council members.
“I’ve been serving the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week for 37 years, so I don’t know if I could just quit cold turkey. The citizens own this city. I want to make it efficient, to not waste money, and to keep the cost of living here down for senior citizens,” Sanchez said.
“I’m here to serve the city. As a council member, I’ll try to listen. I can have my mind changed on things, and I want to be there to help make things smooth,” Sanchez said
Born in France when his father was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force, Sanchez was largely raised in Lompoc where he graduated from Cabrillo High School. In 1980, he took a job as a tow-truck driver and moved to Buellton. Two years later, he was working for Buellton Community Services District where he ultimately advanced to the position of chief plan operator/lead fieldman at the wastewater treatment plant.
“I have working knowledge of all the mechanics and pipes and everything with water and wastewater. I was witness to cityhood, State Water coming in, and I think the citizens here own their property and should have the final say about what they do with their land,” Sanchez said.
He said he has no hidden agenda, no pressing issues to call out. He simply wants to serve.
“I can help with decision making based on the mechanics of things. A lot of people have dreams, but they don’t know what works and what doesn’t work. If it won’t work, I don’t want to waste money on it. We don’t need to spend $50,000 on studies to tell us which direction traffic is headed here. It’s common sense,” he said.
Sanchez has watched the community develop, the addition of factory outlets, bids to develop the downtown.
“I like the picture of the little house that’s stood up to big development. I don’t want to change everything and give it all away. Ultimately, I think whoever owns property here is going to have to do what they can do rather than some developer coming in here and making it some mega-theme something,” Sanchez said.
He has always appreciated Buellton as a simple service town, a stop at the intersection of two state highways, and he hopes it retains that flavor decades from now.
“Fifty years from now, I still see Buellton being a service town. We’ll still be on the freeway. We’ll still need to sell hamburgers and gasoline. People are driving through, and we want to make this a comfortable place to stop, enjoy, drop money and keep coming back,” Sanchez said.
He said the community’s placement on that crossroad creates some traffic issues, but he trusts Caltrans to do its best to serve citizens along its routes.
“The traffic’s not going to change. We’re at a crossroads. We’ve done a lot of work on (Highway) 246 to make it smooth. Caltrans has the studies and knowledge there, and it’s out of our expertise to be traffic cops. They want traffic to get from Lompoc to the casino, and we just have to live with it,” Sanchez said.
While some have suggested adding more stops to Highway 246 in a traffic-calming effort, Sanchez disagrees with that proposition.
“We just need to make it easier to cross,” he said.
Sanchez said he is scheduled to retire Dec. 21, but he’ll gladly retire a week earlier if elected.