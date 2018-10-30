Lifelong Santa Ynez Valley resident Elysia Lewis wants to put her knowledge of public finance, law, rules, statutes and government processes to work as the newest member of the Buellton City Council.
The business manager for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District is running against Robyn Albrecht Caplan and John Sanchez for the two-year seat left vacant by Councilman Foster Reif’s resignation.
“I bring a different perspective. I’m the first generation of an immigrant from Ecuador. I didn’t come from a lot of money, and I don’t have a ton of money, so I’ll be able to provide the Council with a perspective that may be different than they’ve had in the recent past. That helps because it provides opportunity for different opinions and perspectives,” Lewis said.
Lewis has lived in Buellton off and on for the past six years, but she’s a local valley resident through and through. She graduated from Olive Grove Charter School before earning her bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, her master’s from Northcentral University in Arizona, and her juris doctorate from Concordia University/Indiana.
“My original focus was family law, but with school, raising three kids, working full time, I’ve shifted my focus to education law and policy,” Lewis said.
Her juggling act has also included volunteering as a cheerleading coach for the Santa Ynez Youth Football League and stepping in wherever her children’s programs need her.
Lewis said she has never run for office, but felt now is the time for her.
“I have a lot of opinions, and rather than just voicing those opinions at meetings, I’d rather get involved so my opinion can potentially lead to positive change and growth for Buellton,” Lewis said.
Her driving issue is ensuring that Buellton plans its growth strategically, and with families in mind.
“Our town will die without growth, but we want to maintain the small-valley feel and not sell out to big corporations. We don’t want to be just another Santa Barbara or Santa Maria,” Lewis said.
Chief among those plans are developing a walkable community with a central meeting place.
“There’s nothing here unifying this community. There’s no central meeting point. We can’t walk anywhere, really,” Lewis said.
Though she lives in a housing complex not particularly far from a commercial complex, she said it’s unsafe for her children to, for example, walk to the smoothie shop with friends.
“Taking care of pedestrian traffic and providing community resources are big deals to me,” Lewis said.
Looking to the future, Lewis said she would like future generations to experience Buellton as “a quaint tourist destination that has the small-town values and gifts still here, with a really tight-knit community with resources and spaces that bring the community together.”