The second of four forums planned over the next month, also co-sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley News, will be for Buellton City Council candidates from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the Oak Valley Elementary School multipurpose room, 595 Second St. in Buellton.
Bill Cirone will moderate the forum.
No one filed to run against incumbent Holly Sierra for the Buellton mayor’s seat, so she’s a shoo-in for the position, but all four of the remaining City Council seats — two with four-year terms and two with two-year terms — are on the line.
Incumbents Dave King, Ed Andrisek and Art Mercado are running for the two available four-year seats and will be challenged by Judith Dale.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will win the four-year seats, with the third-place candidate taking one of the two-year seats that was shortened from four years for this election to balance out the number of positions available in each election held every two years.
But the other two-year seat, currently vacant, represents the remaining term of former Councilman Foster Reif, who had to resign when he moved out of the city.
Candidates for that seat are Elysia Lewis, Robyn Albrecht Caplan and John Sanchez.
Emerson said the format for the first two forums will follow the League of Women Voters model, where candidates are given an opportunity to introduce themselves and their platforms, then answer questions that were submitted to them in advance by WE Watch.
During a break, members of the audience can write out questions that will be collated by WE Watch members “so there will be no duplicates,” Emerson said, then posed to the candidates by the moderator.
Candidates then will be given an opportunity to summarize their positions at the conclusion of the forum.
Videos of the first two forums will be posted on the websites for the Santa Ynez Valley News at www.syvnews.com and Santa Maria Times as www.santamariatimes.com for those who were unable to attend the events.