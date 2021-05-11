Photos: Lompoc holds off Cabrillo in softball
Buy Now

Lompoc's Briana Reitmeier pitches against at Cabrillo High School during a 2020 game. Reitmeier threw a no-hitter against Cabrillo on May 5.

Reitemeier achieved the feat just about every softball player dreams of when she no-hit rival Cabrillo last week.

Reitmeier was dominant against the Conqs on May 5, throwing 95 pitches while striking out 11 as she no-hit Cabrillo in a 5-0 win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you