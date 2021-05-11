Reitemeier achieved the feat just about every softball player dreams of when she no-hit rival Cabrillo last week.
Reitmeier was dominant against the Conqs on May 5, throwing 95 pitches while striking out 11 as she no-hit Cabrillo in a 5-0 win.
Reitemeier achieved the feat just about every softball player dreams of when she no-hit rival Cabrillo last week.
Reitmeier was dominant against the Conqs on May 5, throwing 95 pitches while striking out 11 as she no-hit Cabrillo in a 5-0 win.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.