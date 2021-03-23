While St. Joseph made a statement that it is perhaps the top program this spring, Brett Burress, a senior running back, had an impressive individual game. Burress had 175 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. St. Joseph beat Paso Robles 44-0. (Arroyo Grande is slated to host St. Joseph Friday night).
Brett Burress, St. Joseph RB
Trending Now
-
Santa Maria City Council moves to regulate mobile car washes
-
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
-
Santa Maria wine country to be featured on NBC Nightly News tonight
-
Proposed Dana Reserve development could bring 1,270 homes to Nipomo
-
Santa Maria Fairpark invites people to go Strawberry Cruzin’ for sweet treats, fair food