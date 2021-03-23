Brett Burress 2019
St. Joseph High running back Brett Burress gets tripped up by Paso Robles High defender Jacob Lambeth (23) during a game in Orcutt in 2019.

While St. Joseph made a statement that it is perhaps the top program this spring, Brett Burress, a senior running back, had an impressive individual game. Burress had 175 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. St. Joseph beat Paso Robles 44-0. (Arroyo Grande is slated to host St. Joseph Friday night).

