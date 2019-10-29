Braves coach Andrew Jones, like many coaches in rivalry games, says you can throw out the records when Lompoc and Cabrillo meet in the Big Game.
Though most would take that as a coaching cliché, there must be some area of advantage for either team.
So let's break down the match-ups.
Lompoc offense vs. Cabrillo defense
Lompoc's offense has a much different look in 2019 than in the recent past.
With Cavin Ross, a freshman pocket passer, at quarterback, the Braves have a more balanced attack.
In eight games on the season, Ross has completed 61 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's thrown for 1,225 yards in the eight games statistics are available.
Sheldon Canley Jr. averaged 20 yards per carry last week in Lompoc's 48-20 win at San Marcos and is the Braves' leading rusher on the season. Canley had 272 yards on the ground on 13 carries. For the season, Lompoc is averaging around seven yards per carry as a team, nearing 2,000 yards.
Leondre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio, two seniors who are the other two leading rushers for the Braves, were out last week. Their status was unknown at press time.
Lompoc's top receiver, senior Ryan Morgan, leads the Braves with 29 catches for 491 yards and four scores. He's also rushed for a 76-yard touchdown this year.
Cabrillo's defense hasn't slowed down the pass or the rush this year. The Conquistadores are allowing 43 points per game.
Patrick Durham leads Cabrillo's defense with 80 total tackles and 12 tackles-for-loss. Junior Trey Robison is second on the team with 75 total tackles.
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara's quarterback, completed 28 of 34 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns last week in the Dons' 53-9 win at Cabrillo last week. He also ran for a touchdown.
Cabrillo's offense vs. Lompoc's defense
The Cabrillo offense has struggled to move the ball on the ground. They've also struggled to score.
Cabrillo has averaged fewer than 10 points a game on the season, with 88 points scored in nine games.
As a team, Cabrillo has carried the ball 245 times for 533 yards, a 2.2 average per carry. The Conqs have rushed for five touchdowns this year.
The passing offense for Cabrillo has been productive considering there's practically no rushing game to support the offense.
The Conqs have completed 87 passes for 1,043 yards (12 yards per completion) with seven touchdown receptions. Cade McNamee is the leading receiver for Cabrillo with 24 grabs for 419 yards and six scores. Hunter Barthel has 26 catches for 277 yards and a score. Tony Boneck is third on the team with 19 catches for 230 yards.
Lompoc has three losses this year by a total of 19 points. All of Lompoc's losses have come in games where the Braves allowed more than 27 points, showing how important the defense is. Lompoc has allowed 140 points in nine games while scoring 284.
Bottom line
Perhaps there is an opening for Cabrillo, but everything will have to fall the Conquistadores' way, which hasn't happened in about 23 games, the length of Cabrillo's losing streak.
One area where Cabrillo could cause some havoc against Lompoc is on defense. Lompoc will start a freshman quarterback in his first Big Game. Cabrillo defenders said at Monday's practice that they will focus on stopping the run and force Lompoc to beat them through the air, which is a tough proposition either way.
Lompoc will likely establish the run early against Cabrillo. Don't be surprised to see Sheldon Canley Jr. get going early and often, and Lompoc cruising the rest of the way.
The pick: Lompoc 56, Cabrillo 6.
Tickets for Big Game available now
Tickets for Friday's Big Game are available now at both Cabrillo High and Lompoc High, Surf Connection, Branson's Embroidery, and Wild West Pizza.