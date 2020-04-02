braxton-test

After Louis and Melissa Meza were hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, Louis decided to inform the community about the devastating impact of the virus on his family in hopes of convincing the public to take it more seriously.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases for a total of 88, following a trend anticipated by public health officials of cases doubling every few days, officials said at a Monday press conference.
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases for a total of 47, with San Luis Obispo County confirming a total of 59, officials from both county Public Health Departments said at press conferences Friday.