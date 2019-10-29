Competing in the Southern Section Northern Regional golf tournament, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School senior Morgan Blunt shot a personal best at Soule Park in Ojai and finished her 18-hole round with a score of 89.
"Her coaches, [myself] and John Nicholas, and her father, Kurtis Blunt, were so proud to watch her compete today and are proud of all her accomplishments this season," Santa Ynez coach Sara Ovadia said in an email to the Times.
"Morgan shot the lowest round for our school in the last decade," Ovadia noted.
Central Section Area Championships
Winning the Round Table Athlete of the Week award may not have been Righetti High School golfer Claire Alford’s top accolade on Monday.
Alford shot a score of 79 at Cypress Ridge Golf Resort in Arroyo Grande then as well. The score was the best of the day at the CIF Central Section Area Championships.
Alford performed at the championships after shooting her 71 over 18 holes at Rancho Maria Golf Course last Wednesday, the performance that landed her the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week award.
Individuals from nonqualifying teams who shot a 95 or better advanced to the CIF Central Finals that will take place at River Island Golf Course in Porterville next Monday.
Only two full teams competed at the Central Area tourney, and both advanced. Arroyo Grande shot a 440. Visalia Redwood shot a 501.
Emily Webb led Arroyo Grande with an 81. Bella Gunasayan (83), Claire Marshall (84), Sidney Pruett (101) and Sora Park (102) followed for the Eagles.
Rylee Santiago led Redwood with an 84.
Catie Leebrick (89) and Ellery Yasumoto (90) from San Luis Obispo advanced as individuals.
Melissa Burns of Orcutt Academy shot a 108 on Monday.
Softball Christmas tree fundraiser
The Righetti High School Softball Program is preselling Christmas trees from now until Nov. 7. The Christmas trees will be available for pick up Dec. 7 at Righetti High School.
Those purchasing trees can choose the type of tree and the size. Wreaths are also available for purchase.
For those who have a tree but still want to help the program, ask about its “Support a Troop Program” or “Help a Student Program”.
To receive a brochure or to order a tree, contact Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka 805-260-3874 or email btomooka@righetti.us.
All net proceeds will directly benefit the Righetti High school program.