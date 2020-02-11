Birds settle in for sunset

Rock doves roost on a light pole at the Lompoc Plaza on North H Street before sunset.
The mother of a Santa Maria teenager killed in a 2007 hit-and-run collision recently received an unexpected and bittersweet surprise from a stranger on Thursday: a Kobe Bryant jersey that once belonged to her son.
A man was arrested Friday on DUI-related charges following a fatal traffic collision between two cars that occurred earlier in the morning near the corner of Blosser and Stowell roads, according to Santa Maria Police.
Chris Lambert is a Santa Maria native and producer of Your Own Backyard podcast, which sheds light on the case of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from Cal Poly nearly 24 years ago.
Daughters and their dads and other father figures took many turns around a western-style dance floor Saturday night at the annual Father-Daugh…
Senior Reporter Elliott Stern caught up with the Santa Maria High School Race Team as it's making history in Pomona. The team was followed by FOX Sports cameras at the NHRA event with footage being prepped for air this weekend.
The Righetti girls basketball team honored two players on their senior night as the Warriors also capped a dominant run through the Mountain League.
Search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in California and Washington state in the investigation of the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart in 1996, authorities said.
Laura Kath, Santa Ynez Valley community 'cheerleader,' dies at age 59.
Leading from the first round on, the Saints racked up 215 points to second-place Pioneer Valley’s 181 and won the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Girls Wrestling Finals at host Nipomo High School handily.
