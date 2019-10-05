An estimated 100 friends, family members and people who just wanted to pay their respects to a World War II veteran attended a memorial service Saturday for Bindo Stasi Grasso, one of the Pathfinders who parachuted behind enemy lines the night before D-Day to set up guide beacons, disrupt communications and create confusion among the Nazi ranks.
