Cal Poly's football team, which is 1-4 on the season after dropping its first two Big Sky Conference games, continues Big Sky play Saturday night against Sacramento State (2-2, 0-1 Big Sky) inside Hornet Stadium in the state capital.
Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m.
Cal Poly lost at home last week to Montana, falling 48-28 even though the Mustangs produced a 32-18 advantage in first downs, 512-468 in total offense and over 17 minutes in time of possession.
The Mustangs, though, lost two fumbles and were stopped three times on fourth-and-short plays against the 15th-ranked Grizzlies.
Cal Poly senior Joe Protheroe rushed for 139 yards (his 17th career 100-yard game) and surpassed the 3,000-yard mark in career rushing, scoring three touchdowns, while sophomore slot back Drew Hernandez added 135 yards on just 14 carries.
Sacramento State fell 41-34 at Montana on Sept. 22 as the Hornets came off their bye week. Sacramento State led 28-17 midway through the second quarter before the Griz turned the game around by outscoring Sacramento State 24-6 the rest of the way. Both teams accumulated over 500 yards of total offense.
Elijah Dotson rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns for the Hornets while Kevin Thomson completed 10 of 19 passes for 259 yards and one score.
Following a season-opening 55-7 win over St. Francis (Ill.) at home (630 yards of total offense), Sacramento State fell 28-14 at San Diego State (led 14-13 before Aztecs scored 15 points in final 4:05 of game). The Hornets rebounded with a 28-25 non-conference win over Big Sky member Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. (Thomson 244 passing yards; Hornets recovered three Bear fumbles), then, in their third straight game on the road, lost at Montana.
A total of 15 Hornet starters return — seven on offense and eight on defense — led by running back Bryan Perkinson (591 rushing yards, four TDs in 2017), wide receivers Andre Lindsey (25 catches, 756 yards, seven TDs, 30.24 yards per catch, No. 1 in FCS) in 2017) and Jaelin Ratliff 25-663-4, 26.52 yards per catch (No. 2 in FCS) in 2017), defensive linemen George Obinna (12.5 tackles for lost yardage, including 8.5 sacks, first-team All-Big Sky in 2017) and Dariyn Choates (9.5 tackles for lost yardage, including five sacks, All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2017), linebackers Immanuel Anderson (238 career tackles, 32 career starts) and Marcus Bruce (57 tackles, third-team All-Big Sky in 2017), safety Mister Harriel (87 tackles, three interceptions, first-team All-Big Sky in 2017) and cornerback Dre Terrell (61 tackles, five interceptions, All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2017). Placekicker Devin Medeiros (14 of 17 field goals, 64.2 average on kickoffs, 52 of 53 PATs, second-team All-Big Sky in 2017) also returns.
For the season, Dotson has rushed for 437 yards (fifth in the Big Sky) and six scores, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Thomson has completed 48 of 79 passes (61 percent) for 904 yards and five scores. Ratliff and Lindsey are the top two receivers with 12 and 10 catches, respectively.
Sacramento State averages 452 yards and 33 points per game, rushing for 181 yards and passing for 271 yards each contest. The Hornets, who had 43 sacks and 14 interceptions a year ago en route to a 7-4 overall mark and third-place finish in the Big Sky at 6-2 in 2017, have produced 10 sacks and two thefts so far this year.
Former Cal Poly Wrestling Coach Vaughan Hitchcock Dies at Age 84
Vaughan Hitchcock, who coached the Cal Poly wrestling program to eight NCAA Division II national championships in the late 1960s and early 1970s during a 23-year coaching career with the Mustangs, died Sunday in San Luis Obispo.
Hitchcock was 84.
Hitchcock compiled a 355-112-4 record from 1962 through 1985 at Cal Poly, including a streak of over 150 consecutive victories against California opponents.
“Hitch was obviously an outstanding coach and was like a father to most of us during our wrestling days,” said Lennis Cowell, who succeeded Hitchcock as head coach at Cal Poly. “He definitely had a tremendous influence on our lives. He will long be remembered.”
“Great memories with Coach and Cal Poly,” added Larry Morgan, an NCAA Division II national champion in 1973 and three-time Division I qualifier, finishing fifth in 1972 for All-American honors. “He was a very positive influence on many young athletes.”