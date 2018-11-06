SACRAMENTO (AP) — Polls closed Tuesday after voters cast ballots for California's next attorney general, lieutenant governor, schools chief and other statewide offices. The race for superintendent of public education was an expensive showdown between unions and charter-school advocates. Attorney General Xavier Becerra wants to stay in the job he was appointed to last year. In the contest for secretary of state, the incumbent Democrat Alex Padilla is hoping to hold onto his seat against a GOP challenger. Either candidate running for insurance commissioner will make history with a win.
Here's a look at the down-ballot races:
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican Steven Bailey, a former state court judge, was trailing Xavier Becerra, who became California's first Latino attorney general last year after Kamala Harris left for the U.S. Senate.
Becerra had about 57 percent of the vote with more than 3.7 million ballots counted Tuesday.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Eleni Kounalakis, a former diplomat, was leading Ed Hernandez, a state senator, had about 58 percent of the vote in the race for lieutenant governor after more than three million ballots were in.
The contest is a Democrat-on-Democrat matchup after no Republican finished in the top two spots during June's blanket primary.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Republican-turned-independent Steve Poizner had the edge over Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara as they vie for insurance commissioner.
Poizner held 57 percent of the vote with 3.5 million ballots tallied Tuesday.
Either candidate will break ground for a California statewide office. Poizner, a former insurance commissioner, would be the first independent to win such an election and Lara would be the first openly gay statewide officeholder.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla was running ahead with 59 percent of the vote, as he seeks re-election against Republican attorney Mark Meuser.
Padilla held his lead after 3.7 million votes were in Tuesday.
Padilla emphasizes his record of sparring with President Donald Trump and often denounces the president's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in California.
TREASURER
Democrat Fiona Ma has an early lead over Republican Greg Conlon in the race to become California's money manager, with more than 58 percent of the votes counted.
The two were vying Tuesday to replace outgoing Treasurer John Chiang. Ma was ahead with nearly 3.8 million votes in.
The treasurer oversees the state's money and sits on the boards of California's public employee pension funds.
CONTROLLER
Democrat Betty Yee is out in front with more than 60 percent of the vote as she seeks re-election.
She's leading Republican Konstantinos Roditis after nearly 3.8 million ballots were counted Tuesday.
The California controller serves as the state's top accountant and audits various state programs. The controller sits on several state boards and the State Lands Commission.
Roditis says he would advocate cutting government spending and auditing.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Los Angeles schools executive Marshall Tuck is leading with 52 percent of the vote as he vies to be the state's top public education official.
After more than 3.2 million ballts were counted Tuesday night, Tuck led Assemblyman Tony Thurmond in the superintendent of public instruction race.
The race has become a proxy battle in a larger fight over how best to improve California schools. On one side of the debate are powerful teachers unions, which back Thurmond. On the other side are wealthy charter-school and education-reform proponents, which support Tuck.