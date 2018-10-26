Click the link below to go directly to our feed.
https://santamariatimes.com/friday-football-webcast-st-joseph-vs-righetti/html_cca6e6c6-864c-11e7-90be-0f17f7a2fbd6.html
You can watch all of the action from tonight's huge Mountain League matchup between the Righetti Warriors and the St. Joseph Knights live online starting at 6:45 p.m.
You can either click on the 'LIVE' link that is available on the homepage or you can click the link below to go directly to our feed.
https://santamariatimes.com/friday-football-webcast-st-joseph-vs-righetti/html_cca6e6c6-864c-11e7-90be-0f17f7a2fbd6.html
Come back later this evening to see photos from all of tonight's prep football games and read the game stories from our reporters.