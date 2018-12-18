Slow first quarters hurt the Santa Ynez boys basketball team in its second and third games at the Carpinteria Tournament this weekend.
The Pirates opened the tournament with a 77-57 win against Bishop Diego on Thursday.
In that game, the Pirates went out to a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and pulled away from there.
Nate Rogers led Santa Ynez with 23 points and Ryan Rennick added 16.
But the Pirates went cold in the first quarter of their next two games.
In Friday’s 58-54 loss to Atascadero, Santa Ynez was down 23-8 after the first quarter.
Although they outscored Atascadero 46-35 the rest of the way, it wasn’t enough to overcome their cold first quarter.
Rogers again led the Pirates with 31 points and Ryan Rennick added eight.
On Saturday, the Pirates were down 21-9 after one quarter and battled back to trail 29-21 at the half before falling 52-45 to tournament host Carpinteria.
Siggy Porter led Santa Ynez with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Scott Bunch added 14 points.
The Pirates (8-7) ended tournament play with a 61-58 win over Ventura Foothill Tech. Santa Ynez began Channel League play Tuesday night against Cabrillo. The Pirates are at San Marcos Thursday night at 7 p.m.
SYHS needs JV swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a junior varsity swim coach and a dive coach for the spring season.
If interested, contact Athletic Director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.
Boxing returns to Chumash Casino
After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.
Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato (Santa Maria), Manuel Romero (Santa Maria), Angel Flores (Santa Ynez), Evander Reyes (Santa Maria), Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard) and Chris Beal (Oxnard).
WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan. The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard.
Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.
Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Men's basketball
L.A. Southwest Classic
LOS ANGELES — Four Hancock College players scored in double figures, and the Bulldogs (10-2) finished a 3-0 run through the tournament with a 93-62 rout of the host Cougars (4-6) at Los Angeles Southwest College.
Hancock reserve Diego Lucas led all scorers with 17 points. Starters Glenn Jordan and Spirit Ricks scored 16 and 15 points respectively, and reserve Mike Mensah added 11.
Travis Raynor led the Cougars with 15 points.