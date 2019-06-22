Thirty-four camp participants, $1,400 collected for the Noah Scott Foundation.
And it was all during Jeremy Hicks’ first attempt at bringing the Lompoc Valley together for his weeklong basketball camp.
The Cabrillo High Class of 2020 student-athlete ran a youth basketball camp from June 10 to 14 inside the CHS gym. Hicks, who emerged as an All-Channel League point guard this past season, put together the camp as part of his future senior project.
But Hicks saw this as much more than just fulfilling his own future graduation requirement. He saw this camp as an outlet to build strong character – all while honoring his late friend Noah Scott.
“The camp was amazing because of the character building,” Hicks said by phone on Friday. “I saw every kid grow through character.”
Scott and Hicks were brief basketball teammates through the Lompoc Recreation Center. Scott died from leukemia in June of 2017. His brave fight against cancer inspired family and friends to create The Noah Scott Foundation – which serves to help support families of children battling life-threatening diseases.
The third annual Team Noah Golf Tournament was held Sunday at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Hicks and his fellow volunteer coaches got the participants to shoot the basketball, rebound, pass the ball, etc. But the sole purpose was to build strong character traits – the kind of traits that Hicks believes defined his friend Scott.
Hicks said his camp slogan idea derived from the NAIA: Respect, sportsmanship, integrity, responsibility and servant leadership. Hicks and the coaches handed out awards to kids who exemplified those traits following Friday’s session.
Scott’s younger brother Jordan was an active volunteer during Hicks’ camp. Jordan Scott shared one profound message to the camp participants, Hicks said.
“He shared how Noah exemplified the characteristics we talked about throughout the camp,” Hicks said.
Jordan Scott, Hicks and the rest of the coaches then chose to reward kids who weren’t necessarily the best shooters or passers, but the ones who displayed high character throughout the five-day camp.
“We ended up giving awards out for the character aspects. They really showed respect the whole week,” Hicks said.
The donations from the camp plans to help fund a future summer trip to Costa Rica for the Noah Scott Foundation.